Panchayat elections will be held after restoring connectivity: Himachal CM

After BJP criticised Congress government in Himachal over postponing panchayat elections, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday clarified that the panchayat elections have not been cancelled but postponed due to ongoing disaster relief work and they will be held once the connectivity is restored. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

Speaking to the media, Sukhu accused the BJP of politicising every issue. “They have made it a habit to oppose everything,” he said, adding that when the 2023 disaster occurred, the BJP demanded that an assembly session be called and we convened the session a little late because of the disaster, and when the session was held, we brought up the disaster for discussion — but they walked out.

“This time as well, the state has been grappling with disasters since June 20. Just a few days ago, a bus accident claimed 16 lives in Bilaspur. We also held discussions with DCs, who raised concerns about disrupted connectivity in many panchayats,” he said.

“Our first priority remains to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the disaster. Under the Disaster Management Act, panchayat elections have been postponed and they will be held once the restoration of connectivity is restored,” Sukhu added.

The state government ordered the postponement of the panchayati raj elections due in December-January later this year on grounds of the state suffering damages in monsoons, resulting in poor connectivity in villages.

Meanwhile, BJP state media incharge and MLA Randhir Sharma on Friday said that the party alleges that the current Congress government is violating the norms of democracy by postponing the panchayati raj and urban local body elections.