Panchayat polls: SAD to move HC over ‘rejection’ of papers

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday appealed to its party workers and leaders, who have been allegedly prevented from filing their nomination papers for the panchayat polls, to reach the party office on Monday with necessary documents and evidence of “wrongdoing” by AAP leaders and government officials. Party vice president Daljit Singh Cheema said the party had constituted a legal team to file necessary petitions in the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC). Daljit Singh Cheema

Cheema said the party had received complaints of large-scale rejection of nomination papers of candidates from opposition parties for the post of sarpanches and panches from different parts of the state. “We have been approaching the State Election Commission with our complaints but they have not been addressed,” he alleged.

The SAD leader said that after preparing their cases, a SAD delegation would first meet the State Election Commission and demand a high-level inquiry into “violence, tearing of nomination papers of opposition candidates and large scale rejection of nominations on flimsy grounds”.

If needed the party will subsequently file a detailed petition in the high court, he added.