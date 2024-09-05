Panchkula: 1.2 kg opium seized from Canada-bound parcel

Police seized 1.240 kg opium concealed in thermos flasks in Canada bound parcel. A case under NDPS Act was registered in police station Sector 20, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

The sender has been identified as Rahul of Sector 42 and the receiver Sukhpreet Singh from Canada.

Police were alerted by Kushal Kumar of DTDC Express, Phase 1, Industrial Area, Panchkula, after detecting suspicious items in the parcel while scanning it through X-ray.

The parcel had utensils that were to be delivered to Sukhpreet Singh in Canada. On checking the parcel had 6 brass bowls, 6 bowls , 30 steel spoons and 5 thermos flask of Milton make along with 5 lowers. On checking police found the opium was concealed in the lower lid of the thermos flasks.

A case under NDPS Act was registered in police station Sector 20, Panchkula.

It may be mentioned that earlier in August police had recovered 48.71 gram opium concealed in the parcel of 12 pieces of candy that was sent from Mohali to a cafe in Bengaluru.

In April this year police had recovered 98 gram charas from a Mumbai-bound parcel of clothes which was sent from Chandigarh. In March 8, police had seized two parcels of clay toys after recovering 860 gram charas from them and three people were booked. The parcels were sent from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and were to be delivered at Cochin, Kerala. Earlier on January 18, a Kullu man was arrested for smuggling 570 gm charas concealed in a paper box which was in a parcel and headed to Mumbai. Last year, on September 22, police had arrested two Kullu residents who had tried to smuggle 108.15 gram charas through a courier package to Mumbai, in which the drugs concealed in pockets of a pair of trousers that was in a carry bag.