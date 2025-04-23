Panchkula: 1 lakh, jewellery stolen from locked house

Jewellery worth ₹1 lakh and as much cash have been stolen from a locked house in Sector 21 here. The theft came to light on Monday after a maid found the main door broken and informed the owner, Vinay Kumar, who further intimated his acquaintance Pawan Kumar for FIR registration. Sections 305 (theft) and 331(3) (trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped, say police.

Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, stated that Vinay was not at home at the time of the incident. According to the FIR, the maid, after spotting the damaged main door, went inside and came across a broken almirah and scattered household items.

The complainant further mentioned that the locks of a room and a store on the first floor were damaged. Besides, the lock of an iron chest in the storeroom was also broken and cash, along with gold and silver jewellery, was missing.

The police have registered a case under Sections 305 (theft) and 331(3) (house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is on, officials said.

Youth goes to PG loo, finds laptop, wallet stolen from room on return

Chandigarh A 25-year-old man, residing in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 20A, Chandigarh, reported theft of his laptop, wallet and some documents by an unidentified intruder while he was in washroom in the early hours of April 17.

In his complaint to the Sector 19 police station, Bharat from Karnal in Haryana, who is employed with Kotak Mahindra Bank in Sector 9C, stated that an unidentified individual entered his room and stole his bag that was placed on a chair at around 6 am. The bag had an HP laptop, a wallet and several documents in it. His roommate Vaibhav, who was asleep, later noticed that his mobile phone was also missing.

A case under Section 305 of the BNS has been registered, the Sector 19 police stated.

Intruder caught on CCTV

A masked intruder was seen entering a house in Sector 15A in Chandigarh probably for theft in the early hours of Monday, police said. Complainant Prithvi Raj Sharma (68) saw the main gate of his house open in the morning. On reviewing the CCTV footage, he saw a man with his face covered entering his house at around 3.30 am, removing his footwear before quietly going upstairs. The man left after approximately two minutes without stealing anything, the complainant mentioned.

The complainant stated that the act appeared to be a recce for theft in future, “posing a threat” to him.

He shared the CCTV footage with a police team on routine patrol duty following which the Sector 11 police station registered an FIR against the unknown person under Section 331(2) (trespassing) of the BNS.

Efforts are being made to identify the intruder, the police said.