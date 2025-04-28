Panchkula: 4 youths booked for setting fire at Morni protected forest

Four youths — two boys and two girls — have been booked for allegedly setting fire to a protected pine forest area in Morni and misbehaving with a forest guard who attempted to intervene. The accused were later apprehended at a police checkpoint with their vehicle. Authorities are yet to assess the total ecological damage caused by the blaze. (Sant Arora/HT)

According to the complaint filed by divisional forest officer (DFO) Vishal Kaushik of the Morni-Pinjore forest division, the incident took place near Balag Mod village, Morni. A vehicle entered the protected forest area, where the group smoked cigarettes. One of them allegedly threw a burning cigarette into the dry pine forest of compartment number 132, triggering a forest fire.

Forest guard Sanjeev Kumar, who was patrolling the area, noticed the group. When he attempted to stop them and warn them of their actions, the youths allegedly manhandled him, misbehaved, and fled the spot with their vehicle. The forest guard was also reportedly threatened with dire consequences.

On receiving information over the phone, DFO Vishal Kaushik promptly informed the deputy commissioner’s Office and circulated the vehicle’s details to all police checkpoints via the control room. The forest department staff managed to intercept the vehicle at the Berwala check post. Subsequently, DFO Kaushik contacted the station house officer (SHO) of Chandimandir police station and requested police assistance. A PCR team arrived, and the four accused, along with the vehicle, were handed over to the police.

The accused were identified as Saurabh, Prabhjeet, and their two female companions.

Based on DFO Kaushik’s complaint, Chandimandir police station registered an FIR under Sections 326(F) (using fire or explosives to harm any property), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 132 (use of criminal force against public service) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Forest guard Sanjeev Kumar, who was busy extinguishing the fire, is expected to provide a separate detailed statement and assist in the identification of the culprits during the investigation. While immediate measures were taken to control the fire, authorities are yet to assess the total ecological damage caused by the blaze.