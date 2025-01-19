Panchkula: 4L stolen from 84-year-old man’s bank accounts

Police have booked unidentified persons for allegedly withdrawing ₹4 to 5 lakh from the bank accounts of an 84-year-old retired principal of Government College Dera Bassi, said officials. The 84-year-old retired principal has five bank accounts linked to his mobile number and withdrawals were made from all of them. (Getty image)

How and when the victim lost the money has yet to be ascertained. Complainant Pratap Singh of Sector 12, Panchkula, told police that he got to know about the withdrawals on January 3, when he had gone to a bank to withdraw ₹1 lakh from his bank account. As he gave a cheque to the bank manager, he was told that he had insufficient funds in his account.

When he checked his bank statement, he noticed that there were withdrawals earlier as well. He has five bank accounts linked to his mobile number and withdrawals were made from all of them. A case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Cyber crime police station