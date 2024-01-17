Panchkula: 70-lakh relief for family of banker crushed by truck

Over five years after a 51-year-old bank manager was crushed to death by a tipper truck, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has awarded a compensation of ₹70.25 lakh with 6% interest to his family. As the truck was not insured at the time of the accident, the tribunal, presided over by Ved Parkash Sirohi, ruled that the compensation amount will be paid by truck owner Balbir Singh and driver Lakhwinder Singh, alias Kali, both hailing from Naraingarh, Ambala. (Getty Images/Purestock)

As the truck was not insured at the time of the accident, the tribunal, presided over by Ved Parkash Sirohi, ruled that the compensation amount will be paid by truck owner Balbir Singh and driver Lakhwinder Singh, alias Kali, both hailing from Naraingarh, Ambala.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The claim petition was filed by the widow and two children of the victim, Ram Murti, who was serving as branch manager of Panchkula Co-operative Bank, Manak Tabra, in Panchkula district.

As per the claim petition, on October 16, 2019, Murti left home around 8 am to get his motorcycle refuelled.

He had travelled just 700 metres from his house, when a speeding tipper truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, hit his motorcycle. The victim was dragged for around 20 feet and crushed under the truck’s wheel.

Two neighbours had managed to catch the truck driver and handed him over to police.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Raipur Rani police station on October 16, 2019.

Biker was driving negligently: Truck driver, owner

Seeking dismissal of the claim petition, the truck driver and owner said the deceased himself was driving the motorcycle at high speed. They said suddenly, a stray animal came in front of the motorcycle and to avoid a collision, the motorcyclist suddenly applied brakes, as a result of which, he lost balance and fell before the truck. Truck driver Lakhwinder claimed that he had even made various representations to police and their higher authorities for a fair investigation into the matter, but no action was taken.

Balbir Singh, owner of the truck, claimed that the truck was insured with Iffco-Tokio General Insurance Company Limited. However, the insurance company said the insurance policy was issued after occurrence of the accident, thus they were not liable to pay the compensation.