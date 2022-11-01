Panchkula: 75 pitbulls, rottweilers registered in 2 weeks

As many as 75 pitbull and rottweiler owners in Panchkula have gotten their pets registered in the last two weeks after the municipal corporation set the deadline for October 31 (Monday).

Before this notification, only around 400 dogs were registered, of which eight were pitbulls and 14 were Rottweilers. Now, total 97 pets of these two breeds are registered and the total count is 520.

The civic body then issued a notification stating that owners of dogs, especially pitbulls and rottweilers, must get their pets registered by October 31, or be ready to pay hefty fines.

From now on, whenever pet owners take their dogs out for a walk, they must ensure a token (issued by MC) around their necks. If a pet is found without token in public, the owner will have to pay ₹ 5,000 fine the first time and ₹10,000 the second time.

“Dog owners will also have to submit an affidavit with MC stating that if their dog bites any human being or animal, then the responsibility will be theirs. He or she will bear the expenses of the treatment and ensure that the person gets the best treatment,” the MC has stated. These conditions will not be applicable if there is a dog show in the city.

Also, the owners have to ensure that their pets are fully vaccinated.

The city has around 5,000 pet dogs, but only 520 are registered, leading to a loss of an estimated ₹ 25 lakh to the civic body that could be earned in form of registration and renewal fee.

Under the Panchkula Registration of Pet Dogs Bylaws, 2010, it is mandatory for dog owners to register their pets. Challans ranging between ₹ 500 to ₹ 5,000 can be imposed if a pet dog is found unregistered, depending on the “nuisance value”.

The Panchkula MC House had in its meeting on September 29 decided to put a ban on pitbulls and rottweilers, citing deadly in adjoining states.

But, the decision was opposed by the owners these two breeds , who had held a protest outside the MC office.

