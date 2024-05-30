 Panchkula ACB arrests 2 officials in ₹1 lakh bribe case - Hindustan Times
Panchkula ACB arrests 2 officials in 1 lakh bribe case

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 30, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The accused arrested were identified as senior scale stenographer Joginder Singh and peon Satyendra Singh

Anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Wednesday booked three officials, including a joint secretary of fisheries department, and arrested two of them in a graft case.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the ACB police station, Panchkula. (iStock)
The accused arrested were identified as senior scale stenographer Joginder Singh and peon Satyendra Singh.

Panchkula ACB team also registered a case against joint secretary Meenakshi Dahiya in the same case.

Accused Satyendra was arrested red handed by the ACB team while accepting a bribe of 1 lakh.

The bureau’s spokesperson said the state ACB team had received a complaint that sevadar Satyendra Singh was demanding a bribe of 1 lakh through Joginder Singh at the behest of joint secretary Meenakshi Dahiya, who is yet to be arrested.

According to the complaint, Dahiya had demanded the said bribe in lieu of removing charge sheet orders against the complainant.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the ACB police station, Panchkula.

Bureau officials appealed to the general public that any officer or employee demanding bribe in lieu of doing government work must immediately must immediately be reported on the toll free numbers 1800-180-2022 and 1064.

