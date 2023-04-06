Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No change in collector rates in Panchkula city

No change in collector rates in Panchkula city

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Apr 06, 2023 12:20 PM IST

As per the notification, the collector rates for Sector 6,7,8,9, Sector 4 and Sector 6 of Mansa Devi complex is ₹60,000 per square metres for preferential residential plots -- a road, corner plots, while for ordinary plots, it remains ₹55,000 per square metres.

In a relief for prospective property buyers, the Panchkula administration has made no changes in the collector rates for 2023.

As per the notification, the collector rates for Sector 6,7,8,9, Sector 4 and Sector 6 of Mansa Devi complex is 60,000 per square metres for preferential residential plots -- a road, corner plots, while for ordinary plots, it remains 55,000 per square metres.

The collector rates for the trans-Ghaggar sectors -- 23, 24, 25, 26 are 42,000 per square metres for preferential residential plots --a road, corner plots while for ordinary plots, it remains 36,000.

Rates of sub tehsils, except Kalka increased

Even though no changes in collector rates have been made in Panchkula city but those in sub-tehsils, except Kalka, have been increased.

The collector rates in villages in sub tehsil in Raipur Rani have been increased by 10%. The collector rates for the land in villages in sub tehsil Morni have also been increased.

In Barwala villages, the increase in collector rates varies from 5% to 20 %. The collector rates in Barwala, Batour and Bhareli villages have been increased by 20%, in Golpura, Jaloli, Khatouli, the collector rates have been increased by 15%. In Fatehpur Viran, Jaspur, villages, the rates have been hiked by 10%. In Alipur, Bagwali, Bhagwanpur, Jeetpur, it has increased by 5%.

