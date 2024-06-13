 Panchkula administration to hold Samadhan Camp daily - Hindustan Times
Panchkula administration to hold Samadhan Camp daily

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 13, 2024 09:06 AM IST

A complainant Suman Bala submitted that her husband had not been working for the past one year due to illness; yet his income was shown very high in the Parivar Pehchan Patra, due to which he was not getting any benefit; Acting on the complaint, the income of the family was corrected

The Panchkula administration will organise Samadhan Camp in the auditorium of the Mini-Secretariat on all working days from 9 am to 11 am. Deputy commissioner Yash Garg appealed to residents to visit the camp with their concerns for quick resolution.

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg appealed to residents to visit the camp with their concerns for quick resolution. (HT photo)
On Wednesday, 17 complaints were received at the camp. Among these, 11 complaints were related to Parivar Pehchan Patra, BPL ration card and Ayushman card. A complainant Suman Bala submitted that her husband had not been working for the past one year due to illness. Yet his income was shown very high in the Parivar Pehchan Patra, due to which he was not getting any benefit. Acting on the complaint, the income of the family was corrected. Along with this, the deputy commissioner directed the officer concerned to provide an Ayushman card in the name of her husband.

The DC instructed the officials that complaints received in the camp should be resolved in a time-bound manner for the residents’ convenience. “If all officers perform their responsibilities well, there will be no more complaints,” said Garg.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula administration to hold Samadhan Camp daily
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
