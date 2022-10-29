Panchkula admn appoints supervisors for panchayat elections

To ensure the smooth conduct of panchayati raj elections in the district on October 30 and November 2, the Panchkula administration has appointed a general supervisor, police supervisor and expenditure supervisor.

Panchkula deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer, Mahavir Kaushik, said 1,27,702 voters — 67,793 males, 59,897 females and 12 transgenders — will exercise their franchise at the panchayat elections to be held in all four blocks of the district.

Kaushik added that 183 polling stations will be set up. While 13 of these booths have been declared sensitive, 13 are vulnerable, he added. The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

Special focus will be on sensitive blocks like Barwala, Raipurani, Pinjore and Morni, deputy commissioner of police Surinder Singh said.

He informed that IAS Ashok Kumar Meena, has been appointed as general supervisor, IPS Hardeep Singh Doon has been appointed as police supervisor, Excise and taxation commissioner (sales tax) Sanjeev Rathi has been appointed as expenditure supervisor.

The Haryana State Election Commission had on Friday announced that the first phase of the polls to all the three tiers of panchayati raj institutions in 10 of the 22 districts of the state, with the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections to be held on October 30 and panchayat poll to be conducted on November 2.

The ten districts where the first phase will be held are Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

All three supervisors will remain seated in the conference room of the mini-secretariat throughout the elecction process and keep a close watch.

The general supervisor can be contacted on 9779335344, police supervisor on 8146296571 and expenditure supervisor on 9646478449.

Officials said 1,199 police officers will be on duty on the days of the elections and police barricades will be set up at 19 points. Ten police patrolling parties, 35 NGO patrolling parties, six flying squads and surveillance teams will also be deployed.