Panchkula admn keeping check on child marriages on Akshaya Tritiya

A team of officers from various departments of the Panchkula administration has been constituted to prevent child marriage on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Friday. Such incidents in the district can be reported to the child marriage prohibition officer at helpline numbers 181, 112 and 1098. (HT file)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Yash Garg said there was a possibility of organising mass child marriages on the day, which is a punishable offence. This type of marriage was illegal and invalid, he added.

Garg said a team comprising Panchkula assistant commissioner of police, child marriage prohibition officer (CMPO), district elementary education officer, child welfare council chairman and officials from the labour department was constituted to prevent such activity on the occasion.

He said strict action will be taken against people found organising, directing or abetting child marriage.

The offence may invite rigorous imprisonment extending to two years and a fine that may extend up to ₹1 lakh. He said such incidents in the district can be reported to the child marriage prohibition officer (CMPO) of the women and child development department or at helpline numbers 181, 112 and 1098.