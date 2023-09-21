Panchkula: Banker loses 10 lakh to online fraud

A senior manager of a private bank in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, has been defrauded to the tune of ₹10.24 lakh on the pretext of making quick money by subscribing to a channel on YouTube. To return the amount, he was asked to pay more money. He alleged that the accused kept asking him to deposit money on the pretext of completing the task and he ended up paying ₹ 10.24 lakh. (iStock photo)

Complainant Pushpendra Dixit, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and stays with his family in Sector 16, Panchkula, told the police that on February 26, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number asking to subscribe to a YouTube channel and earn between ₹1,000 to ₹5,000. After he followed up with the message, he was soon added to a group on Telegram. Later, he was contacted by two persons who assigned him a task to subscribe to a YouTube channel following which he would receive money in his account.

He was then instructed to deposit ₹9,000 to receive ₹10,500, but he did not get the money back.

To return the amount, he was asked to pay more money. He alleged that the accused kept asking him to deposit money on the pretext of completing the task and he ended up paying ₹10.24 lakh. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the cyber police station, Sector 12, Panchkula.