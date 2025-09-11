Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Panchkula: Barwala Industrial Estate renamed

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 07:48 am IST

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has officially renamed the Industrial Estate, Barwala to Industrial Estate, Panchkula Extension-2.

The industrial zone, located approximately 5 km from Barwala, is a major hub developed by the HSIIDC to promote industrial growth in the state. (HT Photo for representation)

According to a senior HSIIDC officer, the decision to rename the area was made to enhance its recognition and uplift local industries. “The addition of ‘Panchkula’ to the name is expected to improve its reputation and attract further development,” the officer said.

The industrial zone, located approximately 5 km from Barwala, is a major hub developed by the HSIIDC to promote industrial growth in the state. It features a significant pharma cluster spanning around 50 acres, along with numerous factories producing goods like fabrics and tractor parts. The HSIIDC has some future development plans for the area to further its growth.

