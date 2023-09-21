Panchkula: Bihar man booked for raping, impregnating teen relative

Police have booked a Bihar native for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old relative. The elder sister, aged 35, told the Panchkula police that she hailed from Bihar and lived in Barwala. Her younger sister had come from Bihar around two months ago to stay with her. (iStock photo)

The minor’s four-month pregnancy came to fore recently while she was visiting her elder sister in Barwala, Panchkula.

The elder sister, aged 35, told the police that she hailed from Bihar and lived in Barwala. Her younger sister had come from Bihar around two months ago to stay with her.

On September 19, the teenager complained of pain in the stomach and was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where she was found four months pregnant. On being coaxed, the minor revealed one of their relatives had been sexually exploiting her after promising to marry her.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a zero FIR under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Chandimandir police station and forwarded it to their counterparts in Bihar where the crime took place.

Two held for sexually assaulting minors in Chandigarh

A 24-year-man was arrested for sodomising his 10-year-old neighbour in Manimajra. The accused is an e-rickshaw driver. Sources said while the boy was playing outside his house, the accused lured him with eatables and took him to a nearby toilet where he committed the crime.

In another case, Chandigarh Police arrested a Nangal resident for raping a 14-year-old minor girl.

As per police, the accused, identified as Harpreet, befriended the girl and took her to a hotel, where he raped her. The girl revealed the matter to her family, who approached the police. Harpreet was booked under the POCSO Act and arrested.