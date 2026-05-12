Panchkula: Cong, INLD protest after CCTV failure in Panchkula strongroom

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed inside the EVM strongroom at Government PG College for Women, Sector 14, remained non-functional for nearly an hour and 50 minutes on Monday, leading to protests by Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Independent candidates ahead of the municipal corporation election results scheduled for May 13. The screen showing the defunct CCTV. (HT Photo)

According to Congress leaders, the camera stopped functioning around 9.21 am and remained so till 11.11 am. The strongroom houses EVMs and other election-related material.

The matter came to light when the son of Congress mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj visited the site to review security arrangements and noticed the malfunction. Soon after, Bhardwaj, Congress councillor candidates, MLA Chander Mohan, Independent candidates and leaders from other political parties reached the venue and staged a protest. INLD mayoral candidate Manoj Aggarwal also joined the protest.

A technician was later called to restore the CCTV system. Later, Congress leaders and Aggarwal submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Satpal Sharma, seeking a high-level inquiry into the incident. Deputy commissioner Satpal Sharma termed the incident a possible technical fault and assured leaders that full transparency would be maintained. He showed footage from other CCTV cameras to the candidates and ordered an inquiry.