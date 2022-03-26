Panchkula Congress councillor held, FIR against another for attack on junior engineer
A Congress councillor was arrested and another was booked for allegedly assaulting a junior engineer of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) at the commissioner’s office on Friday.
The junior engineer, Rohit Saini, was hospitalised with head injuries.
Pankaj, the councillor of ward number 6, was arrested around 8 pm, while the role of ward number 17 councillor Akshay Chaudhary is being looked into. Police will first scan the CCTV camera footage of the MC office to check his and others’ role in the incident.
Meanwhile, the duo, along with their unidentified accomplices, have been booked.
Saini, in his statement to the police, said that around noon, he got a call, asking to reach deputy municipal commissioner Deepak Sura’s office for some work. “When I reached there, Congress councillors Akshay Chaudhary, Pankaj and Jai Koshik were already present there. As I was speaking to Chaudhary over an issue in his ward, Pankaj started misbehaving with me. When I raised the matter with the deputy municipal commissioner, he asked me to wait in the commissioner’s office,” he said.
“As I was waiting in the office, councillor Pankaj and Akshay, along with three-four men, came and started thrashing me. Pankaj attacked my head with something sharp. They even broke things inside the office and threatened to kill me,” he said.
Sector 14 SHO inspector Ram Bhagat said both councillors and their accomplices had been booked under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing any public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Meanwhile, the councillors also submitted a counter complaint, following which a daily diary report (DDR) was made. While Sura did not respond to a call, MC commissioner Dharamvir said he was attending a meeting with MLA Gian Chand Gupta when the incident took place, so he was not in the office. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and Sura visited the junior engineer in the hospital.
