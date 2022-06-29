Panchkula cop suspended for involvement in illegal mining

The Panchkula police suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) after his alleged role in illegal mining activities surfaced. The action was taken on the basis of a video.

The cop has been identified as Amravati police post in-charge ASI Narender Kumar. As per the Panchkula police, they received a video which purportedly showed his involvement in illegal mining.

Deputy commissioner of police Surender Pal Singh, in a press statement, said, “There is zero tolerance for illegal mining. No one will be spared, even if the person is from the police department.”

This is not the first time that the role of Panchkula policemen has surfaced in criminal acts. In a recently unearthed extortion racket, it came to fore that a conman was looting people with the help of some policemen. ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of Sector 2 police post, Panchkula, is behind the bars in this case.

Earlier this month, the police commissioner suspended sub-inspector (SI) Sukhwinder Singh of Sector 25 police station, over corruption allegations. An inquiry was marked by CP Hanif Qureishi to ACP Raj Kumar found the SI guilty.

The police commissioner has also launched a helpline number wherein residents can share complaints pertaining to corruption via WhatsApp on 708-709-1100.

Complaints can be made via text message and voice message, along with pictures, video and location, and police have assured that the caller’s information will not be revealed.