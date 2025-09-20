Panchkula DC gives departments 4 more days to fix roads

With his previous three-day deadline getting over without much progress, Panchkula deputy commissioner Satpal Sharma has issued a stern directive to departments to fill all potholes across Panchkula within four days. Heavy rains in recent days have severely damaged many roads, leading to large potholes. (HT File)

He warned that any further negligence would not be tolerated.

During a site inspection and a meeting at the mini-secretariat on Friday, DC Sharma instructed key officials, including executive engineers Arun Singhmar and Ashish Kumar, to prioritise crucial arteries such as Pinjore and Kalka roads, and other major stretches. He cautioned that he will personally revisit to ensure compliance.

Coordination has been ordered across multiple civic bodies: the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), the municipal corporation, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HSVP), Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) and the Kalka Municipal Council, each responsible for different categories of roads (major thoroughfares, internal sector roads, etc.).

Heavy rains in recent days have severely damaged many roads, leading to large potholes. Residents have reported worsening safety and traffic difficulties. Earlier, Sharma had announced a three-day deadline to repair potholes on city roads. That deadline expired with many key roads still left unrepaired.

Key roads, including Agarsen Chowk, Majri Chowk, internal roads of Sectors 20 and 21, and the 18-7 dividing road near Sector 7, are still awaiting repairs. A road immediately behind the MC office in Sector 14 remains in a poor state, as do junctions like the Sector 10/11 roundabout.