Panchkula DC orders scaling up of demolition drives in district

Deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh has ordered the nodal officers of concerned departments to scale up demolition drives against illegal constructions in the district.

In order to expedite the process, the DC also granted magisterial powers to departmental officers in the public works department (building and roads) and the municipal corporation (MC). Nodal officers of all concerned departments have already been delegated magisterial powers,

The decision was taken during a meeting of the district task force committee regarding demolition of unauthorised constructions and illegal colonies in the district on Tuesday.

‘Submit details of FIRs registered’

The police department was directed to ensure timely deployment of force at the demolition site as per the schedule so that protests can be checked within the ambit of the law.

While reviewing the police complaints lodged by the district town planner (DTP) regarding illegal construction, the DC directed the nodal officer of the police department to submit the details of FIRs registered in the district in the last two years at the earliest.

DC Singh asked the DTP him to submit the schedule of drives to be carried out in the district in the month of September at the earliest, so that the departments concerned could be apprised of the same. He also directed the PWD (B&R) and the MC to carry out a massive campaign to remove illegal constructions in the areas falling under their jurisdictions.

In July, demolition drives were carried out in Johluwal and Marranwala villages and Pinjore-Nalagarh on NH-21A, wherein three buildings were demolished, and four shops were sealed. During a similar drive, six shops and a boundary wall in Barwala village and eight shops in Raipur Rani and Tibbi Majra villages were demolished.

In August, demolition drives were carried out in Bhogpur, Bakshiwala and Burj Kotian villages wherein 10 DPCs, three temporary structures and four other structures including two shops, one hotel and one club were sealed.