Panchkula DC seeks report from SDM over missing revenue record

Taking note of a resident’s complaint regarding the disappearance of his land’s revenue records, the Panchkula deputy commissioner has sought a report from the Kalka sub-divisional magistrate within 10 days. “No officer is listening to my brother in this matter. We have the copy of the land registration and transfer,” said the complainant, who had come to the Samadhan Camp in Panchkula on Friday, seeking a solution to his grievance. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bhag Singh, a resident of Vasudev Pura village, Kalka, complained to deputy commissioner Yash Garg that he and his brother had bought 12 bighas of land in August 1981.

His brother had later sold 6 bighas of his share. Bhag said from 1981 to 1996, the land was in his name, but after 1996 the record disappeared. “No officer is listening to my brother in this matter. We have the copy of the land registration and transfer,” said Singh, who had come to the Samadhan Camp on Friday, seeking a solution to his grievance.

On the complaint of another resident Deep Mohinder Singh, the deputy commissioner issued directions to investigate his Intkaal record. Mohinder complained that his Intkaal record had been tampered with. Names of two people had been deleted from the Intkaal register and replaced with names of two other people. He told the deputy commissioner that he had been making rounds for three years regarding this matter, but in vain.

The deputy commissioner also directed the electricity department to correct the electricity bill of Rajiv Colony resident Sandevi. She complained that even though she used only one fan in her house, the department had sent a four-month bill of ₹25,000.

Kishor Kumar, resident of Bir Ghaghar, told Garg that the local councillor had built a speed breaker in front of his house. This was blocking the flow of rainwater and it was entering nearby houses. The deputy commissioner issued directions to investigate this matter.