 Panchkula DC seeks report from SDM over missing revenue record - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula DC seeks report from SDM over missing revenue record

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 29, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Bhag Singh, a resident of Vasudev Pura village, Kalka, complained to deputy commissioner Yash Garg that he and his brother had bought 12 bighas of land in August 1981

Taking note of a resident’s complaint regarding the disappearance of his land’s revenue records, the Panchkula deputy commissioner has sought a report from the Kalka sub-divisional magistrate within 10 days.

“No officer is listening to my brother in this matter. We have the copy of the land registration and transfer,” said the complainant, who had come to the Samadhan Camp in Panchkula on Friday, seeking a solution to his grievance. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
“No officer is listening to my brother in this matter. We have the copy of the land registration and transfer,” said the complainant, who had come to the Samadhan Camp in Panchkula on Friday, seeking a solution to his grievance. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bhag Singh, a resident of Vasudev Pura village, Kalka, complained to deputy commissioner Yash Garg that he and his brother had bought 12 bighas of land in August 1981.

His brother had later sold 6 bighas of his share. Bhag said from 1981 to 1996, the land was in his name, but after 1996 the record disappeared. “No officer is listening to my brother in this matter. We have the copy of the land registration and transfer,” said Singh, who had come to the Samadhan Camp on Friday, seeking a solution to his grievance.

On the complaint of another resident Deep Mohinder Singh, the deputy commissioner issued directions to investigate his Intkaal record. Mohinder complained that his Intkaal record had been tampered with. Names of two people had been deleted from the Intkaal register and replaced with names of two other people. He told the deputy commissioner that he had been making rounds for three years regarding this matter, but in vain.

The deputy commissioner also directed the electricity department to correct the electricity bill of Rajiv Colony resident Sandevi. She complained that even though she used only one fan in her house, the department had sent a four-month bill of 25,000.

Kishor Kumar, resident of Bir Ghaghar, told Garg that the local councillor had built a speed breaker in front of his house. This was blocking the flow of rainwater and it was entering nearby houses. The deputy commissioner issued directions to investigate this matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula DC seeks report from SDM over missing revenue record
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On