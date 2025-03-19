Panchkula: Drug addict who stole 16 bikes lands in police net

The Panchkula police have arrested a notorious bike thief who is allegedly involved in stealing 16 motorcycle single-handedly from across the city. The accused, identified as Gurvinder Singh, 40, a resident of Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, was apprehended by two patrolling policemen in Sector 11 on Monday. Accused, Gurvinder Singh in police custody in Panchkula on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The case came to light when Banshi Lal, a salesman, lodged a complaint at the Sector 10 police post on March 9, stating that his motorcycle had been stolen from outside a shop in Sector 11. Upon investigation, CCTV footage led police to suspect a particular individual, prompting heightened surveillance across all patrolling units following which the accused was arrested on March 17.

During the initial questioning, it was found that Singh was a drug addict who had previously worked as a labourer. The accused primarily targeted crowded marketplaces, busy road intersections and residential areas where motorcycles were parked unattended for extended periods.

He specifically stole high-demand models like Splendor, Passion Pro, HF Deluxe and Discover. Before committing thefts, he observed the area to ensure there was no immediate police presence or surveillance cameras. Most of his crimes were executed during early mornings or late evenings when there were fewer people around.

The accused used duplicate keys and crude tools to deftly unlock and steal motorcycles. In some cases, he broke the lock altogether.

He did not operate from a fixed location. Instead, he moved between Panchkula, Majri Chowk, Zirakpur and other nearby areas to avoid detection. After stealing the motorcycles, he hid them in Panchkula and Zirakpur. The stolen bikes were either sold to scrap dealers or local buyers at low prices, used for personal mobility and illegal activities or dismantled for spare parts to avoid identification.

Police records reveal that multiple FIRs have been registered against the accused at different police stations in Panchkula and Zirakpur, including seven cases at Sector 5 police station, four at Sector 20, two at Sector 14, and one each at Sector 7 and Chandimandir police station.

The police have secured a one-day remand from the court to recover the stolen motorcycles and to determine whether he was involved in additional thefts or not.

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadri Kaushik stated that police patrolling would be intensified with 25 riders and 18 emergency response vehicles (ERVs) keeping a close watch on public areas. Additionally, strict action will be taken against vehicles without number plates and those violating traffic norms, including triple riding.