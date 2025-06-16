Panchkula: Duo held for using labourers’ bank accounts in cyber fraud

The district cyber crime police have arrested two Uttar Pradesh natives for exploiting migrant labourers and using their identities to open bank accounts for their cyber fraud transactions. According to Panchkula police, the accused targeted migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (HT File)

The accused, Karan Kumar, originally from Unnao and currently living in Dhakoli, Zirakpur, and Kanav Kapoor, a resident of Noida, were arrested following a tip-off.

According to investigators, Karan targeted migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, luring them with false promises of government scheme benefits.

Once they agreed, he collected their identity documents and used them to open bank accounts. He would keep the passbooks, cheque books, ATM cards and SIM cards linked to these accounts.

These accounts were then used to receive and withdraw money defrauded through online scams.

The informer also indicated that Karan was frequently in possession of multiple ATM cards and passbooks.

The investigation further revealed that Kanav would often visit Panchkula and Dhakoli to collect these bank account details and SIM cards from Karan.

The police were tipped off that Kanav will be collecting bank and SIM card details near the Sector-20 cremation ground at 8 pm on June 14.

A police team swiftly laid a trap. Around 8.20 pm, Karan arrived on a Haryana-registered motorcycle, parking about 200 metres from the cremation ground and engaging in a phone call. Shortly after, Kanav was observed approaching on foot, carrying a bag. Both individuals were immediately apprehended.

During the search, police recovered 18 ATM cards, 12 passbooks and six cheque books from Karan, while Kanav was found carrying a laptop, six smartphones, two basic mobile phones and seven SIM cards.

Upon interrogation, Karan confessed to opening bank accounts for labour-class individuals and selling each account to Kanav for ₹3,000.

He further admitted to withdrawing amounts deposited by Kanav into these accounts and receiving a commission for his role.

Upon checking their records, police found that both accused had previous criminal cases registered against them.

A fresh FIR was lodged under Sections 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector-20 cybercrime police station. Further investigations are underway to identify others involved in the cyber racket.

