Panchkula extortion racket accused in police custody again

Arrested on May 27 in connection with the Panchkula extortion racket, Narendra Khillan, an aide of kingpin Anil Bhalla, has been taken in police custody again for interrogation regarding the recovery of ₹4.63 crore cash, unlicensed pistols, opium and gold jewellery from the latter’s family members.

Anil’s wife Anju Bhalla, their son Sahil’s wife Anjali Bhalla and Anjali’s brother Gaurav were caught by the police in Sector 2 on May 30 while travelling in a car with the cash, arms, ammunition and jewellery.

On Saturday, police brought Narendra, a resident of Sector 10, on production warrant from Ambala jail. He was produced in court and sent to two-day police remand.

A police official said he will be questioned regarding the recovery of illegal weapons from Anil’s family.

Anil, Narendra and ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula, were arrested on May 27 for extorting money from people looking for loans after threatening to implicate them in false cases. Anil’s son Akash Bhalla has also been arrested as a co-accused.