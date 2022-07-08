Panchkula extortion racket: Kingpin’s accomplice nabbed in fifth arrest
Making the fifth arrest in the Panchkula extortion racket, police have nabbed an architect, who was an accomplice of the kingpin, Anil Bhalla.
Identified as Rohit Bains, the accused is a resident of Sector 27-C, Chandigarh.
Unearthing the racket on May 27, police had arrested Anil Bhalla, a financier from Sector 2, Panchkula; ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of the Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10, Panchkula.
Two weeks later, Anil’s son Akash Bhalla was also arrested from Meerut, where he had been hiding since the racket was busted.
According to police, Anil, in connivance with the ASI, would offer loans to unsuspecting people and instead extort money by threatening to implicate them in false cases.
They would also collect their signatures on blank papers for loans and usurp their property, cars and money. Since 2016-17, around 180 such victims, primarily from Panchkula, Mohali, Ambala and Fatehabad, have approached the police.
ACP Surender Kumar Yadav said an architect by qualification, Rohit knew Anil and Narendra for the past nine years.
“After Anil got blank cheques from the victims, he would give those to Rohit, who would fill large amounts in the cheque and present them for encashment knowing they will bounce. He would then file a complaint against the victims and intimidate them through the police,” the ACP said.
-
Second arrest made in Panchkula jewellery theft case
Police on Thursday made a second arrest in connection to the theft of ₹1 lakh and jewellery from a doctor's house in Sector 12, Panchkula. The accused has been identified as Hassan, 23, from Sardara Enclave in Zirakpur. Three days earlier, one a resident of Khadak Mangoli, 21, Akash, was nabbed. The complainant, Dr Sohan Singh said that the duo has admitted to committing thefts in Sector 21 and 6.
-
Punjab health minister inspects Dera Bassi civil hospital
Newly-appointed Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra conducted a surprise visit at the Dera Bassi civil hospital, late on Wednesday evening. Local MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa also accompanied him. He also apprised him of the shortage of doctors. MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS Youth's phone snatched Chandigarh Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a 22-year-old man in Sector 25 on Wednesday. Two caught with drugs Two men were arrested for drug peddling in separate incidents on Wednesday.
-
North India Powerlifting Championship: CGC’s Sandeep Kaur wins gold medal
Sandeep Kaur, who works as a gym instructor with Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, has won the gold medal in the 67-Kg category of the Federation Cup – North India Powerlifting Championship organised in Kapurthala by Punjab Powerlifting Association. Competing in the squat (145 kg), bench Press (62.5 kg) and deadlift (150 kg) categories, the Moga native lifted a total weight of 357.5 kg, emerging as the winner.
-
Tennis tournament: Aniruddh, Bhicky to face off in finals
Aniruddh Sangra and Bhicky Sagolshem on Thursday advanced to the boys' under-18 singles final during the ongoing AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. Fourth seed Aniruddh upset second seed Yagna Pradip Patel in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and third seed Bhicky beat Svarmanyu Singh in straight sets in the semi-finals. Vanya Arora defeated second seed Radha Sadhra 6-3, 5-2 (conceded) in straight sets.
-
Chandigarh: PGIMER celebrates 59th Foundation Day
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research celebrated its 59th Foundation Day on Thursday. Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj were the chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively. Ajeet and Deeya were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. Ajeet completed the explorer's Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with Deeya.
