Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Panchkula: Family of banker killed in road mishap awarded 45 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 06:44 am IST

Vinod Kumar, who was an office assistant at PNB Sector 4, was earning approximately ₹58 thousand per month at the time of his death. The tribunal held both the scooter’s owner-cum-rider and the insurance company liable for the compensation.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has awarded a compensation of 45.47 lakh to the family of a 52-year-old Punjab National Bank employee who died in a road accident. The claim petition was filed in August of last year by the deceased, Vinod Kumar’s wife, Paul Kaur from Kalka, and his three children.

The awarded amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45,47,217 is to be paid with an interest rate of 6% per annum from the date the claim was filed until the amount is realised. (Shutterstock)
The awarded amount of 45,47,217 is to be paid with an interest rate of 6% per annum from the date the claim was filed until the amount is realised. (Shutterstock)

The accident occurred on August 23, 2024, when Vinod Kumar was walking with his wife on the Kalka-Shimla Highway. An Activa scooter, driven by Manav Puri of Kalka, allegedly struck him in a rash and negligent manner. Vinod Kumar sustained multiple injuries and succumbed to them the following day. An FIR was registered against the scooter’s rider.

Vinod Kumar, who was an office assistant at PNB Sector 4, was earning approximately 58,000 per month at the time of his death. The tribunal held both the scooter’s owner-cum-rider and the insurance company liable for the compensation.

While the petition was accepted, the tribunal specified that only the deceased’s wife, Paul Kaur, was entitled to the compensation, as the couple’s three children are married and were deemed not to be financially dependent on their father. The awarded amount of 45,47,217 is to be paid with an interest rate of 6% per annum from the date the claim was filed until the amount is realised.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Family of banker killed in road mishap awarded 45 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On