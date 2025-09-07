Panchkula: Family of banker killed in road mishap awarded 45 lakh

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has awarded a compensation of ₹45.47 lakh to the family of a 52-year-old Punjab National Bank employee who died in a road accident. The claim petition was filed in August of last year by the deceased, Vinod Kumar’s wife, Paul Kaur from Kalka, and his three children. The awarded amount of ₹ 45,47,217 is to be paid with an interest rate of 6% per annum from the date the claim was filed until the amount is realised. (Shutterstock)

The accident occurred on August 23, 2024, when Vinod Kumar was walking with his wife on the Kalka-Shimla Highway. An Activa scooter, driven by Manav Puri of Kalka, allegedly struck him in a rash and negligent manner. Vinod Kumar sustained multiple injuries and succumbed to them the following day. An FIR was registered against the scooter’s rider.

Vinod Kumar, who was an office assistant at PNB Sector 4, was earning approximately ₹58,000 per month at the time of his death. The tribunal held both the scooter’s owner-cum-rider and the insurance company liable for the compensation.

While the petition was accepted, the tribunal specified that only the deceased’s wife, Paul Kaur, was entitled to the compensation, as the couple’s three children are married and were deemed not to be financially dependent on their father. The awarded amount of ₹45,47,217 is to be paid with an interest rate of 6% per annum from the date the claim was filed until the amount is realised.