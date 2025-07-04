Panchkula: Family of MC employee killed in road mishap awarded 51L compensation

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of ₹51.40 lakh to the family of Kuldeep Singh, a 30-year-old Chandigarh municipal corporation employee, who lost his life in a road accident last year. As per the case, Kuldeep Singh was earning a monthly salary of ₹35,000 at the time of the incident. His 26-year-old wife, 3-year-old son, and aged parents, all residents of Kalka, had filed the claim in October 2024. (HT photo for representation)

Kuldeep, a Beldar by profession, was travelling on his motorcycle from his Garidan village in Kalka to Chandigarh on the evening of September 20, 2024 between 6.30 pm and 7.00 pm. Near the Aerodrome area of Kheda Basaulan village, Pinjore, his motorcycle was struck from the right side by a car bearing UK registration. The vehicle, driven by Nadeem Ahmad, was reportedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, leading to the fatal collision.

Kuldeep sustained multiple grievous injuries to his head and body. He was initially taken to Paras Hospital, Panchkula, but due to his critical condition, he was referred to PGI, where he passed away on September 25. An FIR under relevant sections was registered against the car’s driver at Pinjore police station.

His 26-year-old wife, 3-year-old son, and aged parents, all residents of Kalka, had filed the claim in October 2024. They named Nadeem Ahmad from Bijnor, UP (driver of the offending car), Vijay Chamoli from Dehradun, UK (owner of the car), and SBI General Insurance Company Limited (insurer of the car) as respondents. Despite their denials, the tribunal ruled in favour of Kuldeep Singh’s family.