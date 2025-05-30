Panchkula: Forest guard attacked with knife in Pinjore

A man reportedly attacked a forest guard, posted at a check post in Khaira village of Pinjore, with a knife, leaving him injured late on Wednesday evening. Identified as Amritpal, a resident of Shivalik Vihar in Nayagaon area of Mohali district, the accused has been arrested, police said. The accused has also been associated with the National Disaster Response Force as a volunteer, cops said. The accused would be produced in a court on Friday, the police said. (HT Photo)

Complainant Gyandev, 55, said he was deployed in Basoula belt amid complaints of illegal axing of trees when Amritpal, in a Thar SUV, made several rounds of his check post in an inebriated condition at around 10.30pm. Gyandev said that upon being questioned, the accused assaulted him. “He took a knife out of his SUV and attempted to stab me in the chest, but I escaped. Eventually, I sustained a knife injury to my back. He also punched me in my left eye,” the complainant mentioned in the FIR.

He said three young men on a bike, who were passing through the spot, intervened, but Amritpal attacked them as well. Gyandev was rushed to the civil hospital while the accused was arrested.

According to the police, Amritpal, aged between 35 and 40 years, had some argument with his family over a property dispute earlier in the day after which he consumed alcohol and drove towards Panchkula. He would be produced in a court on Friday, the police said, adding that Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 121(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped.