Panchkula gears up to vote: 424 polling stations readied, says DC

As Panchkula gears up to vote on May 25, deputy commissioner and district election officer Yash Garg on Tuesday said that all arrangements are in place at the 424 polling stations in the district. In Kalka, the Sakhi polling station is at Government Senior Secondary School, Pinjore, while in Panchkula, it is at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-26. (HT file photo for representation)

Out of the total, 218 stations are in Kalka while 206 are in Panchkula assembly segment. Both segments have one Sakhi polling booth each, which will be entirely managed by women staff. Besides this, Divyang polling stations have been set up, which will be managed by differently abled staff.

In Kalka, the Sakhi polling station is at Government Senior Secondary School, Pinjore, while in Panchkula, it is at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-26.

Divyang polling stations have been set up in Government College, Kalka, and Government Sarthak Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-12A, Panchkula. Besides this, model polling stations, which will be specially decorated, have been set up at Government Senior Secondary School, Pinjore, and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-26, Panchkula.

All health institutions to remain open on polling day

Civil surgeon Mukta Kumar took a meeting of the in-charges of all health institutions in Panchkula on Tuesday to review preparations for the polling day.

In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, Kumar instructed the in-charges of all institutions to keep emergency services open through the day and ensure that necessary medicines, such as ORS which are used to treat heat stroke, are stocked up. The civil surgeon also directed the in-charges to visit the polling booths falling in their area. The Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, has been put on high alert, with authorities instructed to ensure availability of adequate beds, specialist doctors and other supporting staff, to deal with any emergency.