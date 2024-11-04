Menu Explore
Panchkula gets new deputy commissioner, MC chief

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 04, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Aparajita, a 2018-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the commissioner of the Panchkula municipal corporation

Monika Gupta, a 2014-batch IAS officer from the Haryana cadre, has been appointed as Panchkula’s new deputy commissioner, replacing Yash Garg.

Monika Gupta, the new Panchkula deputy commissioner, is a 2014-batch IAS officer from the Haryana cadre. (HT)
Monika Gupta, the new Panchkula deputy commissioner, is a 2014-batch IAS officer from the Haryana cadre. (HT)

Prior to this, Gupta served as the deputy commissioner of Mahendragarh.

In addition, Aparajita, a 2018-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the commissioner of the Panchkula municipal corporation. She succeeds Sachin Gupta in this role.

Aparajita was previously the additional deputy commissioner of Ambala, where she contributed to multiple civic projects and developmental initiatives.

These appointments come shortly after Panchkula’s new police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya took charge, following anticipated post-election transfers across Haryana.

Yash Garg was appointed as Panchkula DC in April this year, while Sachin Gupta served as municipal commissioner since May 2023. 

