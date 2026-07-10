Jewar: 3 dead after speeding SUV hits them, drags them for 100m

Greater Noida: Three men were killed in a hit-and-run accident after a speeding SUV allegedly hit them from behind and dragged one of the injured for about 50 to 100 metres before fleeing the spot in Greater Noida’s Jewar on Wednesday night. Police said a case was registered at Jewar police station, and the car was identified with the registration number noted down by locals and also captured in CCTV cameras. (Representational image)

Police said a case was registered at Jewar police station, and the car was identified with the registration number noted down by locals and also captured in CCTV cameras. The driver was arrested late Thursday evening.

Police identified the deceased by their single names as Karan, 22, Vishwajeet, 24, and Mithun, 25, all natives of Araria in Bihar. They were residing in rented accommodation in Nimka village of Greater Noida’s Jewar and worked as daily wagers in agricultural fields.

On Wednesday around 9 am, when all three were going to the market in Nimka and were walking on a single-lane road, a speeding SUV (Mahindra Scorpio N) coming from Jewar and heading towards Khurja hit them from behind a few metres before Nimka village.

“The collision was so intense that two of them fell on the sides of the road, while the third one, who sustained severe bruises and injuries, got stuck under the vehicle and was dragged about 50 to 100 metres,” said a police officer, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

The officer added, “Without stopping at the spot, the driver managed to escape, leaving all three bleeding on the road. However, as locals witnessed the incident, they managed to note down the registration number of the vehicle, which was also confirmed by the CCTV footage.”

Police said that after they received information on the emergency helpline number 112, a team from Jewar police station rushed to the spot.

“They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. Their bodies were subsequently shifted to the post-mortem house, and their family members were informed,” added the officer cited above.

On Thursday, the post-mortem of all three deceased was conducted in the presence of their family members, who reached Greater Noida.

Police investigation revealed that after leaving the spot, the SUV driver abandoned the damaged vehicle a few metres away and fled the scene.

“Locals informed us that later another person reached the spot to take away the SUV,” said Rajeev Kumar Sisodia, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

The ACP said, “The SUV is owned by a resident of Dastampur village in Greater Noida. The car was driven by ownerl’s brother in his early 30s, who was arrested from GreaterNoida on Thursday evening”

Police registered a case of rash driving qnd causing death by negligence of BNS at Jewar police station on the complaint of deceased family members. Police said after post-mortem procedure on Thursday, the family took their bodies to their hometown in Bihar for last rites.

Two dead, four injured in Noida’s Phase 2

In Noida, two men died and four others were injured after an SUV crashed into a vegetable-laden auto-rickshaw on Dadri Road in Phase 2 on Thursday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased as Deepak, 16, from Badaun, and Rajveer, 50, from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. The injured were identified as Ashok Kumar, 56, from Shamli, Akash, 31, Shankar, 24, both from Sambhal; and Abhishek Rai, 29, from Sant Kabir Nagar.

“At around 2:30 pm on Thursday, a vegetable-laden auto-rickshaw was travelling on Dadri Road in Phase 2 when a biker suddenly appeared in front of it. In an attempt to avoid hitting the biker, the auto driver applied the brakes, following which an SUV rammed into the rickshaw from from behind,” said Raghuvendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Phase 2.

The SHO added, “Due to the impact of the collision, the SUV overturned. Deepak and Rajveer, who, along with their colleagues, were sitting on top of the vegetables in the cargo area, were crushed under the SUV, as it hit from the left side”

The biker also sustained injuries in the accident, police said, adding that the SUV driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

“The injured are out of danger, and a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family members of the deceased,” SHO Singh said, adding that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the SUV driver.