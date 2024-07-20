Panchkula: Gian Chand Gupta takes up complaints from residents of Nada Sahib

Panchkula: Haryana assembly speaker, Gian Chand Gupta addressed a number of complaints from the residents of Nada Sahib Uparlawas during a janta darbar which was held at the PWD rest house. Among the 30 complaints that Gupta sought resolution to were sewerage problem in Karna Colony in Barwala. He directed the public health engineering department to start work on laying sewerage lines in Karna Colony and village Barwala to alleviate waterlogging issues. Haryana assembly speaker, Gian Chand Gupta assured the residents of Nada Sahib that he would expedite the resolution of the issues raised by them. (HT Photo)

The residents also requested the construction of a lane in the recently regularized Karna colony. Gupta instructed the concerned officer to prepare an estimate for the lane, to be funded under the Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Residents raised concerns about insufficient electricity supply due to single-phase connections. Gupta directed the XEN of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) to take immediate action to lay three-phase wiring, ensuring a stable electricity supply for affected households.

Representatives from resident welfare Societies in sector-26, 25, 28, and 27 informed Gupta about the delay in the issuance of orders for recalculated enhancement charges. Gupta assured them that he would expedite the resolution of these issues and find a permanent solution for enhancement cases of sectors across Ghaggar.

Gupta reaffirmed his commitment to continue organizing Janata Darbars to engage directly with the public and address their concerns effectively.