Panchkula Golf Course likely to be spared in NHAI’s ring road plan

The 18-hole Panchkula Golf Club in Sector 3 is likely to be spared of significant disruption amid the construction of the 6-lane Zirakpur Bypass, said a senior official from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The Panchkula Golf Club, spread over 135 acres, hosts many tournaments and serves as a training ground for young players. (HT Photo)

“The ₹1,878.31 crore, 19.2 km ring road project will likely feature an elevated section near the Sector 3 golf course, thus ensuring no destruction of the golf course,” he said.

This development follows concerns raised in October 2024 by club member Hitesh Sharma, who appealed to Union minister Nitin Gadkari requesting a marginal realignment of the proposed bypass to protect the golf course. In a letter, he stated that the current alignment would reduce the 18-hole course to 14 or 15 holes, causing irreparable damage to the ecosystem and golfing community and compromising the course’s ability to host numerous international and national PGA tour events.

Some members of the club informed that fairways number 2, 10, and 11 would be completely lost if the land is taken for the project and fairway number 12 would lose half of its land. The total area is approximately 30 acres.

The NHAI official said the ring road will run parallel to the Ghaggar River, connecting the Chandimandir highway and Zirakpur’s starting point. The project is currently under the bidding process, and construction is anticipated to commence by November or December this year, following the finalisation of the tender, he informed.

The Panchkula Golf Club, spread over 135 acres, hosts many tournaments and serves as a training ground for young players. It has nearly 3,000 members, including international golfer Jeev Milkha Singh. Numerous army officers and bureaucrats are also members of this club.

In 2024, the club constructed pillars to differentiate the area falling under the NHAI project, but these were removed recently to facilitate a better tournament. While the authority has the possession of the specified area on paper, the physical possession has not yet been taken.

“The design of the golf club would be badly damaged if the authority takes the land for the project. It will take at least two to three years to reconstruct its design, and it may still not return to its original layout,” said Umesh Jain, General Secretary, Northern India Golf Association

What is the project

The construction of the 6-lane Zirakpur bypass was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.

The project will begin at the junction of NH-7 (Zirakpur-Patiala) and conclude at the junction of NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo).

The primary goal of this bypass is to alleviate traffic congestion in Zirakpur, Panchkula and nearby regions. It will be achieved by diverting traffic originating from Patiala, Delhi, and Mohali, while also establishing direct connectivity to Himachal Pradesh. The anticipated outcomes include reduced travel times and smoother traffic flow within the heavily congested urban sections of NH-7, NH-5, and NH-152.