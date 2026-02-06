Panchkula Golf League Season 2: Par-Tee Crashers take early lead in Group B

Day 2 of the Panchkula Golf League Season 2 witnessed a sharp rise in intensity as Group B teams stepped up their challenge and the race for qualification began to take clear shape. Strong team performances and crucial fourball bonus points played a decisive role in shaping the standings. All team totals were calculated from the combined individual stableford scores of 12 players, along with bonus points earned through fourball victories, underlining the importance of both individual consistency and team strategy. (File)

Par-Tee Crashers emerged at the top of Group B with a commanding all-round performance, finishing the day with 363 points. Their tally was built on 343 cumulative stableford points, supplemented by 20 bonus points earned through fourball wins, placing them firmly in the lead.

Hot on their heels were Hansa Legends, who finished just two points behind on 361. The team maximized their fourball advantage, collecting an impressive 27 bonus points alongside 334 stableford points, keeping strong pressure on the leaders.

Tee Birds continued their consistent run in the league, closing Day 2 with 329 points, while Golfing Eagles followed closely with 320 points, the result of a disciplined and balanced team effort.

Further down the table, Fantastic Fours ended the day on 305 points, narrowly ahead of Raging Bulls, who posted 302. Victory Waves finished with 297 points, while Golfing Panthers rounded off the Day 2 action with 277 points.

The standout individual performance of the day came from Col Harbinder Singh Sandhu, who carded an excellent 38 points, the best individual score of Day 2. His performance set a high benchmark for individual excellence in Group B.