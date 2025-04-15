Panchkula Golf league: Victory Waves registers win on Day 7

On Day 7 of the Panchkula Golf League, Fantastic Fours outplayed Aces by Vintage Buildtech with a decisive 40–30 victory in a Group A match held on the lush greens of the Panchkula Golf Club on Monday. The league is currently in its round-robin stage, with 16 teams participating. The teams are divided into two groups—Group A and Group B—comprising eight teams each. Victory Waves swept past Golfing Panthers with a 39–29 win. (File)

In another thrilling Group A contest, Victory Waves swept past Golfing Panthers with a 39–29 win. Following suit, Clubs on Flames edged out ADS Falcons with a close 34–33 scoreline. Highland Kings registered a commanding 44–24 victory over Sneakin Golfers, further intensifying the Group A competition.

In a Group B showdown, Green Warriors defeated Shivalik Swingers by a narrow margin, finishing 38–34 in a tightly contested match. Next, in a close contest, Tee Titans defeated Hansa Legends, 34-30. Meanwhile, Golfing Eagles won against Tee Birds 33-30 and Par-Tee Crashers beat Raging Bulls 38-33.