Stella Parton public pressure comments: Did Dolly Parton's sister target Trump? ‘AI and endless garbage posted…’

What did Stella Parton say? Stella wrote "As most of you who follow my accounts know, I'm an early riser, so here goes during my coffee hour. First let me say, thank you to the ones of you who have shown "genuine" support and love during this time of our family bereavement. We will be okay in time but each of us will grieve in our own personal way. Every human being experiences pain and loss in life and my family is no different."

Then, she mentioned the negative experiences, saying “Sadly, because of the way our lives have been lived in front of the public, we have no choice but to be subjected to incredible pressure and insensitivity from strangers. There is a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted everyday and it's been challenging to absorb and or ignore. As time passes, those who are in the business of exploiting the loss and tragedies of others on a daily basis will move on to the next stampede of endless misinformation. My big sister Dolly would be surprised and delighted by the love her family and she has been shown during this time. She loved her fans and the public in general. That is the reason she chose not to express her opinions on a lot of things like politics, religion and individuals in the public eye.”

Also Read | Dolly Parton: The ‘Queen of Country’ died holding 11 Guinness World Records - Know how she earned them

Stella then continued “She knew as well as anyone what a negative vortex that could turn into which is nothing but a huge waste of positive energy. My sister was a positive influence to the world into which she was born. She used her music as a tool and a passion to move people in a positive way. But her heart was so big and tender toward anyone who felt, as she often felt as a child. The feeling of being told you were less than, undeserving or insignificant were deep wounds on all of us as children.”

Further, she said “I walked along side her my entire life and witnessed and experienced many of the same slights and insults even through this recent loss in our lives. Finally, I ask that you show more compassion and wisdom as we move forward in life. Use my sister's life as an example for tolerance and respect toward others. It's not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage or snarky tweets. At the end of the day or the end of a life, how will you feel about yourself? It's not about what other individuals you will never meet think of you! As a footnote here; I am not nor have I ever tried to be like my sister even tho we have inherited similar traits as siblings. That being said, I've always embraced my own personality and will continue to be myself and express my opinions as I deem appropriate regardless of what anyone thinks of me. It's my right as a human being!”.

Stella's remarks come even as there have been questions raised about Dolly Parton's political leaning after her death. President Donald Trump had ordered flags to be flown at half mast as a tribute and even shared an AI-generated photo of him with Dolly Parton, on his Truth Social account.

Thus, Stella's remarks about Dolly staying away from politics and her comments on ‘fake AI garbage’ have raised questions on whether the younger sister was taking a dig at the Republican President.

Was Stella Parton taking a dig at Donald Trump? Stella Parton did not directly refer to Trump in her open message. However, she has not made her dislike for the president a secret. Several social media posts on Stella's X account criticize Trump and his government.

“We have a pimple in the White House and the pus in Congress do nothing beneficial for the citizens of this country! Strutting around with his female assistant carrying his diaper bag and soothing his every desire is gross and pathetic! He is an illegitimate President!,” Stella wrote on August 20.

On the same day, she wrote “I’ve had my own career earnings my own living by hard work and sensible choices for over fifty five years and MAGAs tell me everyday I’m not worthy. But they had no problem with Lindsey Graham’s sister Darlene filling his seat in the Senate when she has absolutely no experience!”.