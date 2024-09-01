Panchkula govt teacher loses 80k to man posing as cousin

An art teacher lost ₹80,000 to an online fraudster posing as her cousin. The person posing as her cousin asked for money citing a medical emergency and assured her that he will return the amount the next day. Following this, she transferred ₹ 80,000 into a bank account. (Getty image)

Complainant Kavita, 40, of Dhakoli, told police that she was an art teacher at Government Middle School, Surajpur, Panchkula. On August 21, she got a friend request on Facebook from an account in the name of her cousin with his photo as the display picture.

Soon after accepting the friend request, she received messages on Messenger and they started chatting.

The person posing as her cousin asked for money citing a medical emergency and assured her that he will return the amount the next day. Following this, she transferred ₹80,000 into a bank account.

He then asked her to send a picture of her bank passbook so he could deposit the amount.

Later, she received a receipt of deposit of ₹80,000 in her account but when no money was deposited to her account, she realised she had been duped.

A case under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 338 and 340 of BNS was registered at the cyber crime police station.

This is the 26th case of cyber crime registered in Panchkula in August, of the total of 98 cyber fraud cases so far this year.