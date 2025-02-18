Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: HIIMS Hawks prevail over Talanoa Tiger

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 18, 2025 09:10 AM IST

Despite the defeat, WildWood Warriors remain at the top of the points table with 24 points, followed by Talanoa Tigers with 16 points

The eleventh day of the Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium on Monday saw some exciting cricket action. HIIMS Hawks emerged victorious in a thrilling match, securing a 10-run win over Talanoa Tigers. Batting first, Hawks set a target of 155, posting 154/4, with key contributions from skipper Shivam Bhambri (44), Nikhil Thakur (40), and Nehal Pajni (32). In response, Talanoa Tigers managed 144/8, despite a strong effort from Prashant Ahlawat (48), Akshit Rana (40), and Taranpreet Singh (33). Nikhil Sharma’s brilliant bowling performance (3/29) earned him the man of the match award.

City Challengers ended WildWood Warriors’ winning streak with a thrilling six-run victory. (HT File)
City Challengers ended WildWood Warriors’ winning streak with a thrilling six-run victory. (HT File)

Later, City Challengers ended WildWood Warriors’ winning streak with a thrilling six-run victory. Batting first, City Challengers posted an impressive 195/5, led by Gurneet Singh’s powerful knock of 84 off 49 balls, supported by Amrit Lubana’s unbeaten 44 off 26.

In reply, Warriors’ opener Aarush Bhandari (70 off 45) gave them a strong start, taking them to 109/1 in 11 overs. However, the City Challengers’ disciplined bowling in the middle overs slowed the Warriors’ chase. Despite a spirited late effort from skipper Gurinder Singh (41 off 21) and support from Tushar Joshi (38) and Nipun Sharda (27*), Warriors fell short, finishing at 191/3.

Earlier, two players from each team underwent random doping tests in compliance with the tournament’s anti-doping regulations.

Despite the defeat, WildWood Warriors remain at the top of the points table with 24 points, followed by Talanoa Tigers with 16 points.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On