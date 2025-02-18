Panchkula: HIIMS Hawks prevail over Talanoa Tiger

The eleventh day of the Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium on Monday saw some exciting cricket action. HIIMS Hawks emerged victorious in a thrilling match, securing a 10-run win over Talanoa Tigers. Batting first, Hawks set a target of 155, posting 154/4, with key contributions from skipper Shivam Bhambri (44), Nikhil Thakur (40), and Nehal Pajni (32). In response, Talanoa Tigers managed 144/8, despite a strong effort from Prashant Ahlawat (48), Akshit Rana (40), and Taranpreet Singh (33). Nikhil Sharma’s brilliant bowling performance (3/29) earned him the man of the match award. City Challengers ended WildWood Warriors’ winning streak with a thrilling six-run victory. (HT File)

Later, City Challengers ended WildWood Warriors’ winning streak with a thrilling six-run victory. Batting first, City Challengers posted an impressive 195/5, led by Gurneet Singh’s powerful knock of 84 off 49 balls, supported by Amrit Lubana’s unbeaten 44 off 26.

In reply, Warriors’ opener Aarush Bhandari (70 off 45) gave them a strong start, taking them to 109/1 in 11 overs. However, the City Challengers’ disciplined bowling in the middle overs slowed the Warriors’ chase. Despite a spirited late effort from skipper Gurinder Singh (41 off 21) and support from Tushar Joshi (38) and Nipun Sharda (27*), Warriors fell short, finishing at 191/3.

Earlier, two players from each team underwent random doping tests in compliance with the tournament’s anti-doping regulations.

Despite the defeat, WildWood Warriors remain at the top of the points table with 24 points, followed by Talanoa Tigers with 16 points.