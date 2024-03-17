Panchkula horror: Senior citizens demand better safety measures

In view of the attack on a retired Colonel’s house in Sector 2 on March 6, killing the officer’s 86-year-old wife and leaving him and his house help grievously injured, the senior citizens living alone in the city have urged the police to take concrete steps to ensure better safety measures. A retired Colonel’s house in Panchkula was attacked on March 6, killing the officer’s 86-year-old wife and leaving him and his house help grievously injured. (HT FIle)

While Sushila Sharma, 86, was killed in the attack in broad daylight, Colonel RK Sharma (retd), 87, and his domestic help Ram Murti, 60, were grievously injured. Police had arrested three accused involved in the crime within hours of the incident. According to police, the accused had entered the house to rob the couple. But after an accused, Vijay’s identity was revealed to the victims, the assailants attacked the couple.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police arrested, Vijay of Majri village, and Bittu and Vijay of Kharak Mangoli. As per police, main accused Vijay was fired around six months ago by the Colonel.

Ravinder Sharma, who resides in the area, said the safety of senior citizens should be priority for the police. “A lot of senior citizens stay alone in Panchkula and hence, police should prepare a list of such citizens and increase patrolling near their houses,” he said.

A delegation of senior citizens also met deputy commissioner of police (DCP crime) Mukesh Malhotra on Monday, demanding revival of senior citizen cell.

Another senior citizen, Ashok Bhandari Nadir, said that a beat system should be prepared for the elderly in Panchkula.

“The beat police personnel should collect data of elderly living in their area. Along with this, special cards should be issued to senior citizens with the numbers of all police officers which can be contacted in case of an emergency,” he said.

GS Chahal, another elderly resident of Panchkula, said special teams should be constituted by police that should remain in touch with the senior citizen.

“A retired Colonel, his wife and a house help were attacked. Investigations led police to their former domestic help who was thrown out of job about six months back. He was hired through some company,” said Panchkula commissioner of police Sibash Kabiraj at the time after visiting the crime scene.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

Unsafe senior citizens

The incident had once again raised concern over safety of senior residents who live alone in the city.

In January, two masked miscreants, disguised as delivery boys, had attacked and robbed an elderly couple, Vinay Kakkad, 73, and his wife Suman, both retired bankers, of cash and jewellery in Sector 20.

The accused had entered the house on the pretext of delivering a parcel around 8 pm on January 8, and had held the couple captive at knifepoint. Before leaving, they took away a gold chain, two gold rings and also snatched the elderly woman’s earrings, causing injury to her ear and blood loss. They also stole ₹4,000 from a cupboard.

Two months later, police are yet to make headway in the incident.