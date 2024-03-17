 Panchkula horror: Senior citizens demand better safety measures - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Panchkula horror: Senior citizens demand better safety measures

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Mar 17, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Senior citizens urge for better security measures in view of attacked on houses of elderly living alone in Panchkula

In view of the attack on a retired Colonel’s house in Sector 2 on March 6, killing the officer’s 86-year-old wife and leaving him and his house help grievously injured, the senior citizens living alone in the city have urged the police to take concrete steps to ensure better safety measures.

A retired Colonel’s house in Panchkula was attacked on March 6, killing the officer’s 86-year-old wife and leaving him and his house help grievously injured. (HT FIle)
A retired Colonel’s house in Panchkula was attacked on March 6, killing the officer’s 86-year-old wife and leaving him and his house help grievously injured. (HT FIle)

While Sushila Sharma, 86, was killed in the attack in broad daylight, Colonel RK Sharma (retd), 87, and his domestic help Ram Murti, 60, were grievously injured. Police had arrested three accused involved in the crime within hours of the incident. According to police, the accused had entered the house to rob the couple. But after an accused, Vijay’s identity was revealed to the victims, the assailants attacked the couple.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police arrested, Vijay of Majri village, and Bittu and Vijay of Kharak Mangoli. As per police, main accused Vijay was fired around six months ago by the Colonel.

Ravinder Sharma, who resides in the area, said the safety of senior citizens should be priority for the police. “A lot of senior citizens stay alone in Panchkula and hence, police should prepare a list of such citizens and increase patrolling near their houses,” he said.

A delegation of senior citizens also met deputy commissioner of police (DCP crime) Mukesh Malhotra on Monday, demanding revival of senior citizen cell.

Another senior citizen, Ashok Bhandari Nadir, said that a beat system should be prepared for the elderly in Panchkula.

“The beat police personnel should collect data of elderly living in their area. Along with this, special cards should be issued to senior citizens with the numbers of all police officers which can be contacted in case of an emergency,” he said.

GS Chahal, another elderly resident of Panchkula, said special teams should be constituted by police that should remain in touch with the senior citizen.

“A retired Colonel, his wife and a house help were attacked. Investigations led police to their former domestic help who was thrown out of job about six months back. He was hired through some company,” said Panchkula commissioner of police Sibash Kabiraj at the time after visiting the crime scene.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

Unsafe senior citizens

The incident had once again raised concern over safety of senior residents who live alone in the city.

In January, two masked miscreants, disguised as delivery boys, had attacked and robbed an elderly couple, Vinay Kakkad, 73, and his wife Suman, both retired bankers, of cash and jewellery in Sector 20.

The accused had entered the house on the pretext of delivering a parcel around 8 pm on January 8, and had held the couple captive at knifepoint. Before leaving, they took away a gold chain, two gold rings and also snatched the elderly woman’s earrings, causing injury to her ear and blood loss. They also stole 4,000 from a cupboard.

Two months later, police are yet to make headway in the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula horror: Senior citizens demand better safety measures
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On