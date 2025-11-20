Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
Panchkula irrigation dept driver held for taking 50k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 08:08 am IST

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act at the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau police station, Panchkula

​Taking action on a complaint, the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, Panchkula, on Wednesday, arrested accused Vijay, a driver working in the irrigation department, Panchkula, red-handed near Hafed, Sector 5, while he was accepting a cash bribe of 50,000 from the complainant.

​The complainant alleged that his aunt’s son, Anup, a resident of Gogadia village, Jind district, irrigates his fields with canal water from the Badhana Minor. (HT Photo for representation)
​The complainant alleged that his aunt’s son, Anup, a resident of Gogadia village, Jind district, irrigates his fields with canal water from the Badhana Minor. Earlier, an outlet (R.D. 10200 L. 1 R.) was constructed for irrigating his fields from the Badhana Minor, but it was quite far from his fields.

Currently, a file is pending at the irrigation department headquarters, Panchkula, for transferring the old outlet and constructing a second outlet (R.D. 12500 L.). To expedite this file, the complainant met Vishambar (advisor), who is posted at the irrigation department headquarters, Panchkula.

Vishambar informed him that the process for transferring the outlet was underway and advised him to meet Vijay.

​When the complainant met Vijay, he allegedly on the instructions of an officer posted at the irrigation department, demanded a cash bribe of 50,000 from the complainant in exchange for getting the pending file for the outlet transfer cleared.

AI Summary AI Summary

The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau in Panchkula arrested Vijay, an irrigation department driver, for accepting a ₹50,000 bribe from a complainant seeking to expedite an outlet transfer for irrigation. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The complainant had been directed to Vijay by an advisor at the department.