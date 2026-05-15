Panchkula: Key accused in kabaddi player’s murder nabbed

Gopal Kumar, a key accused in kabaddi player Sonu Nolta murder case, has been arrested, Panchkula police said on Thursday. He allegedly helped the main shooters — Piyush Piplani and Ankush Solanki — hide after committing the crime and also assisted in conducting reconnaissance before the murder, officials said. The accused was also involved in arranging weapons, sharing the victim’s location and planning the execution of the crime, they added.Sonu Nolta was shot dead by armed assailants outside a mall in Amravati area of the district on June 5, 2025 owing to some personal rivalry. Twelve persons have been arrested so far in connection with the crime. 12 suspects have been arrested so far

Gopal, a resident of Sukhomajri village in Pinjore, was arrested on Tuesday and produced before a court on Wednesday, following which the police obtained his one-day remand for questioning. Officials said that during the remand period, the accused’s mobile phone was recovered and several crucial facts related to the case were verified. After completion of the interrogation, the accused was sent to judicial custody in Ambala jail on Thursday. The involvement of other persons linked to the murder conspiracy is being looked into officials said.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Arvind Kamboj said more than 12 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, assault and a few under the Arms Act, Mining Act, NDPS Act and Jail Act cases, were registered against him between 2012 and 2022 in Panchkula, Ambala and Himachal Pradesh. The Pinjore police said further investigation is underway.After committing the crime, primary accused Piyush Piplani and Ankush had posted a video on social media claiming responsibility and linking the attack to the Bishnoi gang. Later, police officials dismissed the claim, branding it a publicity stunt.