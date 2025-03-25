Menu Explore
Panchkula: Liquor smuggler arrested with 840 bottles

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 25, 2025 10:02 AM IST

Police seized 70 boxes containing the illicit liquor bottles from the accused, identified as Manish, 30.According to police, Manish was operating on a smuggling route, purchasing liquor in Chandigarh and then distributing it in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Officials from the Crime Branch, Sector 26, arrested a Ramgarh village resident on Sunday for smuggling 840 bottles of illicit liquor.

Officials from the Crime Branch, Sector 26, arrested a Ramgarh village resident on Sunday for smuggling 840 bottles of illicit liquor.
Officials from the Crime Branch, Sector 26, arrested a Ramgarh village resident on Sunday for smuggling 840 bottles of illicit liquor. (Representational image)

Police seized 70 boxes containing the illicit liquor bottles from the accused, identified as Manish, 30.According to police, Manish was operating on a smuggling route, purchasing liquor in Chandigarh and then distributing it in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

SI Mandeep Dhanda, in-charge of the Crime Branch, stated that they had received specific intelligence about liquor being smuggled in a Mahindra Bolero vehicle, which was en route to Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, and expected to enter Panchkula from Chandigarh. The officers established a checkpoint at the Mansa Devi Complex to intercept the said vehicle. Upon inspection, police discovered 70 boxes of liquor hidden under a plastic sheet.

Manish was apprehended as he failed to show any license or permit for carrying the liquor. A case under the Excise Act was registered. He was produced in a local court and remanded to two-day police custody.

