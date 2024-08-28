Panchkula man booked for duping Ludhiana resident of 10L

A resident of Panchkula in Haryana has been booked by the Ludhiana police for cheating a Ludhiana man of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of settling a property dispute. Inspector Harshveer Singh, station house officer of Sadar police station, said a case has been registered against the accused under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Manish Nagpal of Sector 7, Panchkula. Complainant Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Flower Enclave, told the police that he met Nagpal through a mutual friend. The accused claimed to be a close friend of a former Ludhiana commissioner of police and assured the victim that he could resolve the issue. However, after receiving the money, the accused neither settled the dispute nor returned the amount.

Bhupinder said he had an agreement with Samar Gulati for the purchase of a flat, for which he had made an advance payment of ₹25 lakh. However, before the transfer of ownership of the flat could be completed, Gulati had a legal dispute with his wife over the property, leading to a court stay on the matter. When he requested the return of his money, Gulati refused.

“During this time, my friend Harjeet introduced me to Nagpal. After Harjeet moved abroad, I met Nagpal, who boasted of his close link with a former commissioner of police. He demanded ₹10 lakh from me to settle the property dispute, which I paid in different instalments. However, despite receiving the money, Nagpal did not resolve the issue, nor did he return the money,” Singh stated.

“After realizing that I was duped, I filed a complaint with the Ludhiana police,” he added.

Inspector Harshveer Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, said a case has been registered against the accused under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused, however, has not yet been arrested.