Panchkula: Man, cousin attacked in parking lot brawl

In a shocking case of public violence and intimidation, a 30-year-old man and his cousin were attacked with baseball bats amid raining kicks and punches near a liquor vend in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Sector 5. While fleeing in their Chandigarh-registered car, they threatened the victims against reporting the incident to police. (Shutterstock)

The brutal attack left Karan Dhiman and his cousin Amit Dhiman battered and bleeding, said police.

A resident of Manimajra and employee of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, Karan told police that he and Amit were standing in the parking area near the liquor vend in MDC, Sector 5, around 9.40 pm on Sunday. There, occupants of a parked car threw out an empty bottle, which shattered near his feet.

When he objected to this, the car driver apologised. However, one of the car’s occupants, who was smoking outside, grabbed his collar, and began slapping and punching him, Karan alleged.

Subsequently, another occupant emerged from the rear seat of the car wielding a baseball bat and attacked him on his back, hands and legs. When Amit intervened to protect him, he was also assaulted. The attackers then called two more aides, who joined in kicking and punching them.

Karan said when he attempted to record the assault on his mobile phone, the assailants snatched it and threw it away. While fleeing in their Chandigarh-registered car, they threatened the victims against reporting the incident to police.

On Monday, the MDC police registered a case under Sections 115, 3(5) and 351(3) of the BNS and launched a search for the accused.