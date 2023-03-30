Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Man gets five year jail term for snatching gold chain

Panchkula: Man gets five year jail term for snatching gold chain

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 30, 2023 02:52 PM IST

The convict is identified as Khaniya alias Kartik who was arrested for snatching gold chain in Sector 10, Panchkula. The court session judge, Harbir Singh Dahiya, also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict.

A court on Wednesday upheld a five-year jail term given to a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh for snatching a gold chain from the neck of a woman in 2018.

A Panchkula court on Wednesday upheld a five-year jail term given to a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh for snatching a gold chain from the neck of a woman in 2018. (Shutterstock)
A Panchkula court on Wednesday upheld a five-year jail term given to a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh for snatching a gold chain from the neck of a woman in 2018. (Shutterstock)

The convict is identified as Khaniya alias Kartik who was arrested for snatching gold chain in Sector 10, Panchkula.

The court session judge, Harbir Singh Dahiya, also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the convict.

The case was registered on complaint of Urmil Sharma who on April 17, 2014, was returning home after morning walk. She said a man on motorcycle came and sped away after snatching her gold chain that she was wearing. A case was registered under Section 379 (Punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station.

