Panchkula: Man killed, friend injured in bike-car collision

A man hailing from Yamunanagar succumbed to his injuries while his friend is under treatment for injuries sustained in a head-on collision between a car and a bike in Barwala. The deceased is identified as Feroz Khan and injured Khushwant Singh is admitted to PGIMER. (Getty Images)

The deceased is identified as Feroz Khan and injured Khushwant Singh is admitted to PGIMER.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Complainant Sukhdev Singh of Yamunanagar told police that he is a farmer and his cousin Khushwant Singh, who works as a driver, had gone to Panchkula for some work, along with his friend Feroz, on Tuesday. Feroz was driving the motorcycle while Khushwant was riding the pillion. Sukhdev said he received a call around 12.30 pm, informing him that his cousin met with an accident on National Highway 7 in Barwala.

Sukhdev said the motorcycle being driven by Feroz was hit head-on by a Wagon R car bearing Himachal Pradesh registration number. The car driver escaped after the incident, while police impounded the car.

The injured were rushed to CHC Raipur Rani from where they were referred to PGIMER, where Khuswant is under treatment while Feroz succumbed to his injuries. Police registered a case under Sections 279, 338, 304A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified driver of the car.