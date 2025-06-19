Panchkula man loses 26 lakh in ‘London flight ticket’ fraud

A fraud involving flight ticket bookings for London, amounting to ₹26.40 lakh has come to light. The victim later discovered from M/s Shiba Travels that no tickets were booked. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Ashok Kumar from Sector 6 alleged that he sought to book business class tickets for his family to attend his grandson’s birthday in London in March 2025. His son-in-law, Rishabh, recommended Divya Thakur from Jalandhar Cantt and her partner Gurjeet Singh, who had previously booked his tickets at reasonable rates. Divya quoted ₹3.75 lakh for three round-trip tickets and later an agreement for 15 tickets (12 for Rishabh, 3 for Kumar’s family) for a total of ₹20.32 lakh. Kumar made multiple payments, including ₹10 lakh cash and ₹2.25 lakh via bank transfers to Gurjeet Singh’s account.

Despite repeated follow-ups, Divya and Gurjeet avoided calls and failed to provide confirmations. Kumar later discovered from M/s Shiba Travels that no tickets were booked and Divya owed them ₹50 lakh. Another friend of Rishabh’s also lost ₹15.25 lakh to Divya. Kumar lodged the complaint with the DCP on April 15, 2025. A lawyer representing Divya later made partial arrangements for two tickets worth ₹88,000 and another for ₹85,000, but failed to refund the remaining balance.

The Sector-7 police have registered a case against Divya Thakur and Gurjeet Singh under Sections 316(4), 318(4), and 61 of the BNS.