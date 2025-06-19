Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Panchkula man loses 26 lakh in ‘London flight ticket’ fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 19, 2025 10:20 AM IST

Despite repeated follow-ups, both the accused avoided calls and failed to provide ticket confirmations to the victim

A fraud involving flight ticket bookings for London, amounting to 26.40 lakh has come to light.

The victim later discovered from M/s Shiba Travels that no tickets were booked. (HT Photo)
The victim later discovered from M/s Shiba Travels that no tickets were booked. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Ashok Kumar from Sector 6 alleged that he sought to book business class tickets for his family to attend his grandson’s birthday in London in March 2025. His son-in-law, Rishabh, recommended Divya Thakur from Jalandhar Cantt and her partner Gurjeet Singh, who had previously booked his tickets at reasonable rates. Divya quoted 3.75 lakh for three round-trip tickets and later an agreement for 15 tickets (12 for Rishabh, 3 for Kumar’s family) for a total of 20.32 lakh. Kumar made multiple payments, including 10 lakh cash and 2.25 lakh via bank transfers to Gurjeet Singh’s account.

Despite repeated follow-ups, Divya and Gurjeet avoided calls and failed to provide confirmations. Kumar later discovered from M/s Shiba Travels that no tickets were booked and Divya owed them 50 lakh. Another friend of Rishabh’s also lost 15.25 lakh to Divya. Kumar lodged the complaint with the DCP on April 15, 2025. A lawyer representing Divya later made partial arrangements for two tickets worth 88,000 and another for 85,000, but failed to refund the remaining balance.

The Sector-7 police have registered a case against Divya Thakur and Gurjeet Singh under Sections 316(4), 318(4), and 61 of the BNS.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula man loses 26 lakh in ‘London flight ticket’ fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On