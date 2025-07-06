Panchkula: MACT awards 28L relief to man who lost leg, fingers in mishap

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of ₹28.52 lakh to a 33-year-old man who suffered severe injuries, including the amputation of his right leg and three fingers of his left hand, in a road accident on January 13, 2024. The respondents have been held jointly and severally liable to pay the amount. (HT photo for representation)

The claimant, Shish Pal, a 33-year-old resident of Bhareli village, Panchkula, had filed the case in February last year. He named Ikran Mohammad (owner), Iqbal Mohammad (driver) of the offending vehicle from Rao Majra, Naraingarh (Ambala), and New India Assurance Co Ltd (insurer) as respondents.

As per the petition, Shish Pal was returning home on his motorcycle with a friend, Rinkle, at around 8 pm when a Tata truck tipper, driven rashly and negligently by Iqbal Mohammad, struck their motorcycle from behind near ATS Gate, Barwala Road, Derabassi.

The collision caused Shish Pal and his friend to fall, resulting in grievous injuries to Shish Pal’s right leg and left hand. He was initially taken to government hospital, Derabassi, and later referred to PGI, Chandigarh, where his right leg and three fingers of his left hand were amputated during treatment. A case under sections 279, 337, 338, and 427 of the IPC was registered against the driver in Derabassi.

Shish Pal, who was self-employed as a welder earning ₹30,000 per month, pleaded that his family (wife, son, and daughter) was dependent on his income, and his permanent disability now prevents him from working. He also incurred substantial expenses for treatment, medicines, and artificial limbs.

The tribunal awarded a total compensation of ₹28.52 lakh to Shish Pal. The court also ruled that Shish Pal is entitled to 6 percent interest per annum on the compensation amount from the date of filing the petition until realisation. The respondents have been held jointly and severally liable to pay the amount.