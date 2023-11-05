Panchkula man stabs friend for not buying him liquor

A youth is on the run after stabbing his friend with a knife after the latter refused to buy him liquor at the Sector 5 vegetable market, police said on Saturday. An injured Manish was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors referred him to PGIMER. (Stock image)

The victim, Manish Kumar, 24, a resident of Kalka, suffered stab injuries in the waist and is under treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

In his statement to police, Manish said he sold vegetables for a living. On Thursday, he had set up his stall at the Sector 5 vegetable market, where his friend Aman from Ramgarh visited him and asked him to buy him liquor.

Manish said as he refused, they entered into an argument, when Aman manhandled him and stabbed him in the waist with a knife.

An injured Manish was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors referred him to PGIMER. A case under Sections 323 (assault), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

